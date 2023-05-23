Pune: Vetal Tekdi clean up drive on May 28

In an effort to promote environmental conservation and maintain clean, green spaces, a call has been made to all Tekdi walkers and nature enthusiasts to participate in a clean-up drive at the Law College slope of Vetal Tekdi. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, and will take place between 6:30 AM and 8:00 AM.

Annual pre monsoon tekdi clean up!



Calling all tekdi walkers, ploggers, and those who cherish clean, green spaces to come help us clean Law College slope of @VetalTekdi

Date Sunday: 28th May

Time - 6 30 to 8 am

Venue : Law college tekdi access from Kanchan Galli or ARAI road

Clean-up drive organized in collaboration with 51 A

The clean-up drive is organized in collaboration with 51 A, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to raising awareness about environmental conservation among citizens. Shravan Pethe, co-founder of 51 A, highlighted the significance of citizen participation in preserving natural resources and emphasized that the Tekdi clean-up is one of their ongoing initiatives. Pethe further urged more individuals to step forward and contribute to maintaining the cleanliness and integrity of natural habitats.

The Law College Tekdi, accessible from Kanchan Galli or ARAI road, has been chosen as the venue for this noble cause. Participants can join the clean-up drive by contacting 8857878525.

