Pune: Vasantik Shibir 2023 inaugurated in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has remaned Pimpri Chinchwad Sangeet Academy as "Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Academy, Nigdi" on Monday.

During the program, a four-day musical training workshop - Vasantik Shibir 2023 - was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Jitendra Wagh. In the workshop, students will be given knowledge of harmonium, tabla and singing so that they develop an interest in classical music. The program will be held from April 17 to April 20.

This program was graced by the son of Bhimsen Joshi, Shrinivas Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Joshi, Manoj Lonkar, Ravikiran Ghodke, Pandit Sudhir Nayak, Sports Officer Anita Kedari, Prafulla Puranik of Public Relations Department, music teachers, students of Sangeet Academy and parents.

