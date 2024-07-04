Pune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction |

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More, who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket, on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena (UBT).

He was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Earlier in the day, Raut had said More, who quit the MNS just before the general elections, would be joining Shiv Sena (UBT).

More contested LS polls from Pune

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune, More garnered just 32,012 votes and lost his deposit. The seat was won by BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, who was later made a Union minister. More's entry into the Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to boost its prospects in Pune, which is the state's second largest city.