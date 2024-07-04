 Pune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction

Pune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction

He was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction |

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More, who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket, on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena (UBT).

He was welcomed into the party by its chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Earlier in the day, Raut had said More, who quit the MNS just before the general elections, would be joining Shiv Sena (UBT).

Read Also
PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Murlidhar Mohol, And Vasant More Discuss Pune's Vision At Wadeshwar...
article-image

More contested LS polls from Pune

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune, More garnered just 32,012 votes and lost his deposit. The seat was won by BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, who was later made a Union minister. More's entry into the Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to boost its prospects in Pune, which is the state's second largest city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction

Pune: Vasant More Joins Thackeray Faction

Pune: Supriya Sule Targets PM Modi Over Manipur Violence; Calls for 100% Peace

Pune: Supriya Sule Targets PM Modi Over Manipur Violence; Calls for 100% Peace

Shocker! Dead Snake Found In Mid-Day Meal Packet, Claim Parents In Sangli

Shocker! Dead Snake Found In Mid-Day Meal Packet, Claim Parents In Sangli

Nashik Crime: Broad Daylight Burglary In Ashoknagar, Bikers Snatch Mobile Phone In Deolali

Nashik Crime: Broad Daylight Burglary In Ashoknagar, Bikers Snatch Mobile Phone In Deolali

Transport Bandh in Nashik Receives Strong Support; Minister Promises Meeting

Transport Bandh in Nashik Receives Strong Support; Minister Promises Meeting