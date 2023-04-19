Pune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges |

Varun Sardesai, the Secretary of Yuva Sena, wrapped up his two-day visit to Pune after inaugurating Yuva Sena Cells in 22 colleges across the city on Wednesday.

During his visit, Sardesai expressed the intention to establish more such cells in the near future. The youth wing of Shiv Sena aims to strengthen its presence in Pune by establishing these new cells in collages of various constituencies.

Sardesai inaugurated college cells in Kasba, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, and Khadakwasla constituencies. The move is part of Yuva Sena's efforts to connect with the youth in the city and engage them in political and social causes.

Balkadu on May 5

In celebration of World Caricaturist's Day, a political and social cartoon competition called "Balkadu" is being held in Pune, with an exhibition of the cartoons scheduled for May 5. Sardesai launched the event's poster on Wednesday.

Interaction at SPPU

During his visit, Sardesai also held an interaction with students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, where he discussed various issues related to their education and campus life. He submitted a letter of demand to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Karbhari Vishwanath Kale.