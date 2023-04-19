 Pune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges

Pune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges

During his visit, Sardesai expressed the intention to establish more such cells in the near future.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges |

Varun Sardesai, the Secretary of Yuva Sena, wrapped up his two-day visit to Pune after inaugurating Yuva Sena Cells in 22 colleges across the city on Wednesday.

During his visit, Sardesai expressed the intention to establish more such cells in the near future. The youth wing of Shiv Sena aims to strengthen its presence in Pune by establishing these new cells in collages of various constituencies.

Sardesai inaugurated college cells in Kasba, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, and Khadakwasla constituencies. The move is part of Yuva Sena's efforts to connect with the youth in the city and engage them in political and social causes.

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet reinstates 40% property tax discount scheme for self-occupied properties
article-image

Balkadu on May 5

In celebration of World Caricaturist's Day, a political and social cartoon competition called "Balkadu" is being held in Pune, with an exhibition of the cartoons scheduled for May 5. Sardesai launched the event's poster on Wednesday.

Interaction at SPPU

During his visit, Sardesai also held an interaction with students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, where he discussed various issues related to their education and campus life. He submitted a letter of demand to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Karbhari Vishwanath Kale.

Read Also
Pune: PCMC Fire Department's mock drill for Fire Safety Week successful
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges

Pune: Varun Sardesai launches Yuva Sena Cells in 22 city colleges

Pune: Southern Star AWWA spreads compassion and cheer at Paraplegic Rehab Centre in Kirkee

Pune: Southern Star AWWA spreads compassion and cheer at Paraplegic Rehab Centre in Kirkee

Pune: PCMC Fire Department's mock drill for Fire Safety Week successful

Pune: PCMC Fire Department's mock drill for Fire Safety Week successful

Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet reinstates 40% property tax discount scheme for self-occupied properties

Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet reinstates 40% property tax discount scheme for self-occupied properties

Finolex Cables to Invest Rs 200 Crore to Expand Manufacturing in Pune

Finolex Cables to Invest Rs 200 Crore to Expand Manufacturing in Pune