Pune Varsity Directs Affiliated Colleges To Conduct Special Drive Against E-Cigarettes

In response to growing concerns over the popularity of e-cigarettes among college students, Savitribai Phule Pune University has taken proactive measures to address the issue. The university has initiated a special inspection campaign within its premises to curb the usage of e-cigarettes among its students.

Despite the central government's ban on the production, sale, and use of e-cigarettes in 2019, these products continue to be available on online platforms and local shops. Shockingly, they are even being sold within college premises, leading to a concerning rise in addiction among young adults.

To combat this alarming trend, the Directorate of Higher Education has issued directives to universities and colleges to implement effective measures to prevent the use of e-cigarettes. In line with this directive, Dr Prafulla Pawar, Registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University, has issued a circular to ensure strict adherence to the prohibition of e-cigarette sales and usage within the college premises and affiliated educational institutions.

The primary objective of this move is to safeguard the well-being and health of college-going youth from the harmful effects of e-cigarettes.

