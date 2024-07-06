Pune: Vardhan Group Invests ₹1 Crore In AI-Powered Child Development Initiative |

Every parent wants their child to be the most successful person in the world. However, in many cases, time constraints leave parents deeply concerned about their child's development. Boostmychild (BMC) has stepped forward to alleviate these concerns. This AI-driven technology platform is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines, designed for teachers and parents to foster the holistic development of children (0 to 8 years).

A pre-seed funding of ₹1 crore has been invested in this venture. Nitin Jawalkar, Chairman of Vardhan Group, and Vipul Joshi, founder of BMC, shared this information at a press conference. Amrita Joshi, Co-founder of BMC, and Prof Dr Bhavana Ambudkar, design thinking expert, were also present.

Boostmychild Pvt. Ltd., incorporated in October 2021, is the culmination of four years of focussed research and development. The team includes leading child psychologists, paediatricians, early childhood educators, as well as experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software product development.

The School Assessment Module (SAM) helps teachers assess their students' holistic development through a simple and intuitive user interface accessible via smartphones, tablets, or PCs. The mobile app enables parents to track their child’s 360-degree development across six categories and 21 areas. It provides personalised learning experiences tailored to each child's unique needs and interests, empowering parents with comprehensive tools to support their child's growth. For teachers, it offers resources for effective classroom management and instructional delivery.

A unique feature of BMC is its parent-teacher collaboration, enabling teachers to create digital portfolios and issue digital report cards for each student. Parents can connect with teachers, discuss their child's progress, and seek guidance or clarification, thereby fostering a strong home-school partnership that supports each child's holistic development.

The app is currently available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, and Assamese, with plans to add more regional languages soon.