 Pune Urban Cooperative Banks' Association To Celebrate Cooperative Week
Subhash Mohite, Chairman of Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association informed that an online seven-day cooperation lecture series will be organised.

Monday, November 13, 2023
Pune Urban Cooperative Banks' Association To Celebrate Cooperative Week

The Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks' Association is commemorating Cooperative Week from November 14 to November 20 across all Urban Cooperative Banks.

Subhash Mohite, Chairman of Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association informed that an online seven-day cooperation lecture series will be organised, and account holders will receive messages about the event.

Minister for Cooperation Dilip Walse Patil will preside over the series, with Anil Kawade, the Cooperative Commissioner, providing detailed information.

