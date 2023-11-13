Pune Urban Cooperative Banks' Association To Celebrate Cooperative Week | FP Pics

The Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks' Association is commemorating Cooperative Week from November 14 to November 20 across all Urban Cooperative Banks.

Subhash Mohite, Chairman of Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association informed that an online seven-day cooperation lecture series will be organised, and account holders will receive messages about the event.

Minister for Cooperation Dilip Walse Patil will preside over the series, with Anil Kawade, the Cooperative Commissioner, providing detailed information.

