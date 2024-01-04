Pune Urban Cooperative Banks Association Releases 2024 Diary |

Pune Urban Cooperative Banks Association launched a diary for year 2024 that contains essential circulars from the Reserve Bank and the Department of Co-operatives, Government of Maharashtra. This diary serves as a valuable resource for the day-to-day operations of Urban Co-operative Banks.

The latest edition of the association's diary, titled "Banking Reference 2024," was officially released at the Savitribai Phule Pune University office. The release event was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, and the President of the Association, Adv Subhash Mohite, along with other notable figures.

The 2024 banking diary includes comprehensive information such as the names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email IDs of all member banks affiliated with the association. Additionally, it provides contact details for officers and chief executives of these banks, officers from the cooperative department related to urban banks and the Reserve Bank. The diary also includes contact numbers for relevant ministers and organisations at both the central and Maharashtra levels.

Diary as ready reckoner for banks

Furthermore, the diary addresses various topics to assist officers, directors, and staff in their daily work. Some of the covered subjects include recovery of debt by the recovery officer, property transfer procedures, reading CIBIL reports, proof of compliance, annual return requirements for companies, income tax deduction rates, master circulars of RBI, and circulars issued by RBI related to urban banks in 2023.

The diary also contains information on GST applicable to banks, details on financial statements to be submitted to RBI, important circulars from Co-operative Banks regarding Urban Banks, OTS circulars, online recruitment process circulars, staffing pattern, stamp duty for loan agreements, and more.

The Pune Urban Cooperative Banks Association emphasises that the Banking Diary 2024 is a valuable resource that will serve as a ready reckoner for banks and scholars. The diary is available at moderate rates for civil banks and interested individuals.