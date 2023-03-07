Pune: Unseasonal rainfall in city catches citizens off guard; throws traffic out of gear | Twitter

Pune: Unseasonal rainfall in Pune has caught the residents off guard. Heavy showers were reported in many parts of the city, stated reports.

A local report stated that Central areas like Navi Peth, Deccan, Garware College saw light showers while Sarasbagh, Sinhgad Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Erandwane and Aundh received moderate rain.

Visuals of the rain flooded Twitter with many wondering over the unseasonal rainfall. One person commenting on the thunders, wrote, "Crazy loud thunder at around 5 am in Pune, almost felt like an earthquake!"

Here's what the people had to say:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the rainfall did throw traffic off the gear in Pune, stated the report.

According to latest updates, Warje, Kothrud areas saw scattered showers while Sadashiv Peth and Tilak Road areas are receiving steady shower. Meanwhile, a report stated that Dhanori, Bhairavnagar, Tingre Nagar and Vishrantwadi witnessed steady rainfall overnight, the intensity of rain increased near Dandekar bridge.

Reportedly, the residents were advised to not venture out unless essential and take all necessary precautions.

IMD predicts rainfall over Mumbai, Pune

The India Meterological Department had predicted the likelihood of rains over Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra over the next two-three days amid festive season.

A Indian Express report also quoted IMD warning of dust storms in some parts of Pune for next 24 hours.

Accurate to the forecast, even parts of Mumbai witnessed rainfall overnight with some areas seeing