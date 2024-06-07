Pune University's Commerce Department Organises Job Fair for Students: Date, Location And All You Need To Know

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) Commerce Department has organised a job fair for its students. More than 14 companies are going to participate in this event, scheduled to be held on June 12 at the Commerce Department of the university.

This job fair has been organised in collaboration with the Commerce Department of Savitribai Phule Pune University and ICA Education Skills. 14 companies, including SSLA Chartered Accountants, Connect Business Solutions, Global Partners, Param Corporation Limited, Sapio Analytics, Company Becho Private Limited, Times Group, CEL HR Services Limited, and Offshore Accounting and Taxation Services Pvt Ltd, are going to participate.

In this gathering, B Com, BBA, BA, M Com, and MBA pass students will be interviewed, and employment opportunities will be provided. Graduate students from all state universities can participate in this gathering. Interested candidates can register at 8617254865 and appear for the walk-in interview. An employment orientation workshop has also been organised for the registered candidates.

Debaditya Ghosh, Deputy Franchise Support Manager at ICA Edu Skills Pvt Ltd, said, “This is the first time that we are conducting this job fair with SPPU to provide job opportunities to the students. This one-day job fair will enable students to sit for interviews with 5-6 companies in one day. This initiative will help students as well as companies to pull maximum candidates and offer them jobs. We are bridging the gap between the companies and students. So far, we have received 1,000 registrations from the students. To ease the interview process, we have set up centres across the city, including Hadapsar, Tilak Road, Kothrud, Camp, and Chinchwad. Apart from these, we are also providing students with soft skill training, like how to sit for an interview, resume making, communication, etc."