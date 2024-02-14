Pune University Recognises GHRCEM's Prof Dr Simran Khiani For Innovative Teaching |

Prof Dr Simran Khiani, Head of the Computer Science Department at GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, has been awarded the Best Innovative Teaching (Vocational Course) Award in a rural area for the academic year 2023–24 by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The award was presented to Dr Khiani on the occasion of SPPU's foundation day by Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU.

Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director of GHRCEM, congratulated Dr Khiani and highlighted the significant impact of her innovative teaching methods on students, acknowledging their influence on the educational landscape in rural areas.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Shreyash Raisoni, Executive Director, also extended their congratulations to Dr Khiani for her outstanding performance.