 Pune: Unidentified Assailant Molests Girls Playing In Hadapsar Apartment Parking
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Unidentified Assailant Molests Girls Playing In Hadapsar Apartment Parking

Pune: Unidentified Assailant Molests Girls Playing In Hadapsar Apartment Parking

The girls were playing on the premises during their Chirstmas holidays. The victim's mother has filed a complaint at Kondhwa Police Station against the unknown assailant.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

An unidentified young man on a two-wheeler molested two girls who were playing in the parking area of a society's apartment on Handewadi Road in the Hadapsar area, an official informed on Friday.

The girls were playing on the premises during their Chirstmas holidays. The victim's mother has filed a complaint at Kondhwa Police Station against the unknown assailant.

According to the police, while the complainant's daughter and her friend were playing, the assailant approached, questioned them and proceeded to inappropriately touch one girl and grab the other. The police are actively investigating the matter, led by Police Sub-Inspector S Inamdar.

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Army Personnel Booked For Raping Woman, Threatening To Share Compromising Video Online
article-image

Recent rape case in Handewadi

Recently, in a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her coaching class teacher multiple times. The victim, enduring continuous torment, bravely sought help from the Child Helpline (1098), shedding light on the appalling acts committed against her. The Loni Kalbhor police have taken action, registering a case against the accused teacher.

According to the information received, a girl from Satara district began residing with a friend in the Handewadi area, attending classes since July of this year. Her harrowing experience commenced when the teacher supposedly called her to wash clothes around November. During this encounter, he forcefully engaged in physical relations, instilling immense fear in the victim.

Read Also
Maharashtra Air Travel Impacted Due To Intense Delhi Fog; 9 Flights Cancelled At Pune Airport,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Slams CM Eknath Shinde For Not Asking Centre To Reconsider Onion Export...

Pune: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Slams CM Eknath Shinde For Not Asking Centre To Reconsider Onion Export...

Pune: Unidentified Assailant Molests Girls Playing In Hadapsar Apartment Parking

Pune: Unidentified Assailant Molests Girls Playing In Hadapsar Apartment Parking

Covid In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Urges Citizens To Wear Masks Amid Surge In Cases

Covid In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Urges Citizens To Wear Masks Amid Surge In Cases

VIDEO: Koyta Gang Strikes At Nanded Phata Liquor Shop In Pune Outskirts, Assaults Customers,...

VIDEO: Koyta Gang Strikes At Nanded Phata Liquor Shop In Pune Outskirts, Assaults Customers,...

NDA Pune's 75-Year Legacy Honoured With Car Rally From Clement Town In Dehradun To Khadakwasla - See...

NDA Pune's 75-Year Legacy Honoured With Car Rally From Clement Town In Dehradun To Khadakwasla - See...