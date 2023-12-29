Pune: Unidentified Assailant Molests Girls Playing In Hadapsar Apartment Parking

Representative Photo

An unidentified young man on a two-wheeler molested two girls who were playing in the parking area of a society's apartment on Handewadi Road in the Hadapsar area, an official informed on Friday.

The girls were playing on the premises during their Chirstmas holidays. The victim's mother has filed a complaint at Kondhwa Police Station against the unknown assailant.

According to the police, while the complainant's daughter and her friend were playing, the assailant approached, questioned them and proceeded to inappropriately touch one girl and grab the other. The police are actively investigating the matter, led by Police Sub-Inspector S Inamdar.

Recent rape case in Handewadi

Recently, in a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her coaching class teacher multiple times. The victim, enduring continuous torment, bravely sought help from the Child Helpline (1098), shedding light on the appalling acts committed against her. The Loni Kalbhor police have taken action, registering a case against the accused teacher.

According to the information received, a girl from Satara district began residing with a friend in the Handewadi area, attending classes since July of this year. Her harrowing experience commenced when the teacher supposedly called her to wash clothes around November. During this encounter, he forcefully engaged in physical relations, instilling immense fear in the victim.