Pune: Unauthorized construction cleared along Baner - Aundh Link Road | FPJ

A crackdown on unauthorized construction activities was carried out on the Baner - Aundh Link Road (from Medi Point Chowk to Baner Jupiter Hospital Chowk) and along the banks of the Mula River on Monday. The operation was jointly conducted by the Encroachment Department of the Aundh-Baner Regional Office of Pune Municipal Corporation and Zone 3, with the assistance of the police staff.

Although previous action had been taken at the location, new instances of unauthorized construction and encroachments were observed, prompting the authorities to initiate further action on this road. Approximately 67,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared during the operation.

The operation was led by Pune Municipal Corporation's Chief Engineer, Yuvraj Deshmukh, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner Khalate. The operation was carried out with five JCB machines, two gas cutters, one breaker, one fire van, one crane, and 10 encroachment department employees.