Pune: Two Super Dimona Aircraft embark on cross-country flight

Commemorating 75 glorious years of crafting Military Leaders of the Indian Armed Forces, the National Defence Academy, as part of the theme ‘Forging Joint Military Leadership’, started off with a cross-country flight to Air Force Academy.

Two Super Dimona aircraft from the Air Force Training Team (AFTT) are flying to the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal and back.

The formation, consisting of six cadets and two instructors, is covering a total distance of approximately 1,400 kilometres. The ferry left NDA on Wednesday morning and landed in Solapur, where the cadets and instructors interacted with the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Next, the formation proceeded to the Air Force Station in Bidar, which provides advanced training for Indian Air Force fighter pilots.

On Thursday, the cadets and instructors will fly to the AFA in Dundigal and interact with the trainees there.

The flight will conclude on Friday, marking the end of the cross-country flight and showcasing the NDA's tri-services values and ethos. Major General Sanjeev Dogra, the Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the NDA, flagged off the formation.