Pune: Two From Uttar Pradesh Held For Stealing Debit Cards Of Senior Citizens In Vishrantwadi

The Pune city police have arrested two individuals, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly stealing debit cards from senior citizens at ATMs and subsequently using them to withdraw money for personal purposes.

This came to light after the accused, identified as Mayankumar Sonkar (27) and Kapil Rajaram Verma (30), reportedly approached an elderly man at an ATM in Vishrantwadi Chowk on September 22 and engaged him in conversation.

During their interaction, they allegedly managed to obtain the PIN number of his debit card and stole it. Subsequently, the duo used the stolen debit card to withdraw money and make purchases totaling ₹87,580.

Police responded by registering an FIR and apprehending the accused in the Vishrantwadi area.

"We recovered 62 debit cards and valuables worth ₹95,000 from them. We suspect they have stolen debit cards from many, especially senior citizens," stated a senior inspector.