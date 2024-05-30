Pune: Two College Students Drown in Kasarsai Dam | Representational Image

As the temperature is rising in the state the drowning deaths in the country has increased. In one such incident, two college students on Wednesday afternoon drowned in the Kasarsai dam near Hinjewadi.

The decased has been identified as Murali Krishna Bolla (21), who was currently residing in Koregaon Park, and Kunal Dubey (21) from Keshavnagar in Mundhwa.

Their bodies were recovered by rescue teams of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Wanyajeev Rakshak Maval recovered their bodies from the dam’s water.

The duo has gone for outing with their friends and entered water for swimming but drowned as they could not gauge the depth of the water.

Two brothers drown in Niphad

In a heartbreaking incident, Prem Gopal Dheple (15) and his younger brother Prateek Gopal Dheple (13) tragically died after drowning in a farm well near their residence on Nandurdi Road.

According to the information received, Prem and Prateek, sons of Gopal Jairam Dheple, went near the well to start the electric motor. When they did not return after half an hour, the family began searching for them. They found a child's clothes near the farm, raising concerns that the children had drowned. The family rushed and pulled the two children out of the water, but it was too late to save their lives.

Preliminary estimates suggest that Prateek might have dived into the water first after removing his clothes but started drowning as he could not swim. Seeing his younger brother in trouble, Prem likely jumped in to save him. Unfortunately, as neither of them could swim and there was no way to get out of the pond, both drowned.