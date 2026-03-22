Pune: Trupti Desai Denies ‘Settlement’ Allegations In Ashok Kharat Case, Says Arrest Happened Due To Her

Activist Trupti Desai | PTI

Pune: Social activist Trupti Desai has rejected allegations of a multi-crore settlement in the Captain Ashok Kharat case, calling the claims “misleading” and asserting that she acted in the interest of the victims by submitting evidence directly to the police.

The clarification comes hours after Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil-Thombare alleged that Desai had crucial video evidence but chose to enter into a financial compromise instead of using it to secure justice for victims.

Responding to these allegations, Desai said she had received a pen drive containing alleged videos of atrocities against women through media sources. She stated that she deliberately avoided making the material public and instead handed it over to senior police officials to prevent the accused from escaping.

“If I had held a press conference, the accused would have fled the country. That is why I gave the evidence directly to the authorities,” Desai said while speaking to a Marathi daily.

She added that the evidence was forwarded to the Superintendent of Police in Ahilyanagar District. She said that following this, the matter reached senior levels of the Maharashtra State Government. Acting on directives from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Nashik police took swift action and arrested Ashok Kharat, she claimed.

‘Claims Are Baseless’

Dismissing the settlement allegations, Desai said no financial transaction took place. “These claims are completely baseless. I have consistently worked to ensure justice for the affected women,” she said.

The case, which involves serious allegations of sexual exploitation by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, has already sparked political controversy. Earlier, Rupali Patil-Thombare had written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and strict action against those allegedly involved.

The matter has gained further sensitivity with reports suggesting the possible involvement of minor girls and women linked to political and government circles. Investigative agencies are now examining all angles, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.