 Pune: Truck Carrying 1,257 Boxes Of Foreign Liquor Worth ₹1.19 Cr Seized
Two individuals involved in this operation were apprehended

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
In a significant operation conducted by the State Excise Department in Pune, a truck carrying foreign liquor produced in Goa was intercepted. The value of the confiscated liquor amounts to crores, dealing a substantial blow to the illegal alcohol trade.

The truck was stopped at Ravet, located on the bustling Pune-Bengaluru highway, while en route to Vasai-Virar. The seizure uncovered a staggering 1,257 boxes of foreign liquor, comprising more than 40,000 bottles, with an estimated total value of ₹1.19 crore. Two individuals involved in this operation were apprehended.

This operation underscores the State Excise Department's commitment to combating the illegal trade of foreign liquor, thereby safeguarding public health and safety.

Further investigations are underway to trace the origin of the seized liquor and the network involved in its distribution.

