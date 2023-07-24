Pune Tragedy: Senior Amravati Police Personnel Shoots Wife, Nephew; Dies By Suicide Later

ACP Bharat Gaikwad (right) with wife Moni (left) | FPJ

Pune: Bharat Gaikwad, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Amravati Police Force, shot dead both his wife, Moni Gaikwad (44), and his nephew, Deepak Gaikwad (35). The tragic incident occurred at approximately 3:30 am in the Baner, Balewadi area of Pune. Gaikwad, a senior official, was currently on leave and had returned home on Saturday.

However, in the early hours of the Monday, a series of dreadful events unfolded as he first took the lives of his wife and nephew. Present in the house at the time of the incident were Gaikwad's mother and two children, who were startled by the sound of gunshots.

According to the prelimnary information received, Gaikwad first killed his wfe and nephew and later died by suicide using the firearm. The reason of the incient has not been ascertained either.

Ongoing Investigation in the Case

Following the shocking carnage, Gaikwad's distressed children promptly alerted the police about the incident. Law enforcement officials swiftly arrived at the scene in response to the distress call. The police have not recovered a suicide note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate was quoted confirming that the investigation is ongoing to shed light on the motives behind the killings and the subsequent suicide.

