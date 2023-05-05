Pune traffic police change no parking and parking sites in 3 areas

Vehicles parked in front of Vikhe Patil Memorial School in Patrakar Nagar, which has now been designated as a no-parking zone. | FPJ

The Pune traffic police have implemented changes to the parking rules in its three divisions - Chaurshrungi, Vishrambaug, and Hadapsar - to manage the flow of vehicles and reduce inconvenience to commuters. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Magar issued a notification on Friday stating that the changes are temporary, with previous parking rules no longer applicable, but government vehicles on duty and emergency service vehicles are exempt.

The changes include converting some no-parking areas into parking zones and vice versa, with the public advised to park their vehicles in designated areas to avoid any inconvenience or fines.

Check the new zones here

For example, the notification prohibits parking from Bhamburda (Rohan Tapovan Society) to Kapila Housing Society and from Gokhlenagar Police Quarters to Vikhe Patil Memorial School near SB Road. Similarly, no parking is allowed from Jijamata Chowk to Phutka Buruj Chwok and from Phutka Buruj Chwok to Vasant Date Chwok near Shaniwarwada. The area from Gogte Prashala Chowk to Satyabhama Society Road and Poona Hospital (150 m Road) will also be designated as no parking zones.

Meanwhile, parking will be allowed on K Shivram Mhatre Road from Gurukrupa Medical to Puna Drug, and a P1, P2 parking system will be implemented for the DP road in Hadapsar, from Sanjivani Hospital to Siddheshwar Hotel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Magar has urged Punekars to submit any issues they may have with the changes between May 5 and May 20. The final order will be issued after the review period.