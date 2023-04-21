Pune: Traffic diversions in city on occasion of Eid; check details here | File Photo

On the occasion of Eid, traffic diversions have been put in place in Pune city to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure the inconvenience to the commuters. The Pune Traffic Police has issued a notification informing people about the diversions and alternate routes.

As per the notification, starting at 6 am on the day of Eid in Pune, the city traffic control branch will enforce the traffic regulations that will remain in effect until Eid Namaz is completed. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Magar has issued a notification announcing the changes.

Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22.

The upcoming traffic modifications in Pune will specifically apply to the Golibar Maidan and the Kondhwa region. However, government vehicles on duty and emergency service vehicles will be exempted from these changes.

Check the diversions and alternate routes here

There will be several traffic diversions in place during the Eid namaz at Golibar Maidan in Pune. Vehicles travelling from Solapur Road to Mammadevi Chowk will be directed to take an alternate route through Bishop's School, Command Hospital, Napier Chowk, and CDO Square.

Those heading from Golibar Maidan to Swargate will be diverted via CDO Square, Giridhar Bhawan Chowk, and Seven Loves Chowk.

Commuters travelling from CDO Square to Golibar Chowk will be rerouted through Lullanagar, Khanya Maruti Chowk, Napier Road, and either Mammadevi Chowk or Wanawadi Bazar before proceeding via Bhairoba Nala.

Meanwhile, those going from Seven Loves Chowk to Golibar Maidan will have to take the Salisbury Park, CDO Square, and Bhairoba Nala route.

Finally, vehicles driving from Bhairoba Nala to Golibar Maidan will be directed to go via Empress Garden and Lullanagar.

Eid prayers will take place at multiple Eidgah grounds in Pune, and the local traffic divisions will implement traffic alterations in the relevant areas, if necessary. To avoid congestion, all large vehicles such as PMPML and State Transport buses that travel to and from Kondhwa will be rerouted via Gangadham Chowk.