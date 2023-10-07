Pune: Traffic Diversion Through SPPU Campus To Provide Relief From University Chowk Congestion |

In a mjor relief for Punekars troubled due to traffic congestion at Pune University Chowk, traffic coming from Aundh heading towards Shivaji Nagar will now be redirected through the Pune University campus instead of passing through Pune University Chowk.

As per the report by a local news portal, the diversion has been implemented due to road widening work taking place at Pune University Chowk leading to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Office Gate.

According to further details, the University gate opposite Raj Bhavan will serve as the starting point. Motorists will then proceed through Swami Vivekananda School to reach the main entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Office, from where they can continue towards Shivaji Nagar.

Slightly Longer Travel

Although this route may increase travel distance slightly, it aims to alleviate congestion issues at Pune University Chowk.

The issue of traffic congestion on Ganeshkhind Road has consistently been raised. The road serves as a crucial route for commuters travelling from Hinjawadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aundh, Baner, and other areas to the main part of the city. To address this challenge, a new 1.7km double-deck flyover is currently under construction, spanning from Pune University Chowk to the E-Square junction. The previous flyover was demolished with consensus during the lockdown period in July 2020. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has recently announced that the new flyover is expected to be completed by January 2024.