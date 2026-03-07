Pune: Traffic Diversion In Lohegaon From March 7 To 24 For Water Pipeline Work - Details Inside

Representative Image | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced temporary traffic changes in Lohegaon to facilitate the laying of a water pipeline under the common water supply scheme being implemented in newly merged villages.

According to a press note issued by the Water Supply Department, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been received from the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the work related to the development of new water lines in the Lohegaon and Wagholi areas.

As part of the project, around 100 metres of a 900 mm diameter pipeline is yet to be laid between Moze Petrol Pump Chowk in Lohegaon and Ganesh Mandir at Kopar Ali. Officials said the road stretch is narrow and steep, which is making the work difficult and requires temporary changes in traffic movement.

Under the revised arrangement, the road from Moze Petrol Pump on Vadgaon Shinde Road to Kopar Ali Ganesh Mandir will remain closed to vehicular traffic during the work period.

Motorists travelling in the area have been advised to use an alternative route from Moze Petrol Pump to Tukaram Maharaj Temple and further to Kopar Ali via Vadgaon Shinde Road.

The traffic diversion will remain in force from March 7 to March 21, the department said. The civic body has already informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) regarding the proposed changes through an official communication dated March 4.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens and local residents to cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements to ensure smooth completion of the pipeline work.