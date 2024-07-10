 Pune: Three Arrested for Abducting and Killing Son-In-Law Opposed to Their Marriage
The deceased has been identified as Amir Shaikh, as per the police. The deceased's wife, Nikita Gaikwad, had filed a missing complaint on June 15.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested three individuals for abducting and killing a person for marrying against his in-laws' wishes, said police officials on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Shaikh, as per the police.

"The deceased's wife, Nikita Gaikwad, had filed a missing complaint on June 15, which was followed by a complaint from Amir's father on June 27, suspecting foul play," DCP Pimpri Chinchwad Police Shivaji Pawar said.

Girl's family had opposed the marriage

Investigations revealed that the girl's family, originally from Ahmednagar district, had opposed the marriage, but the couple had defied them and settled in Pune four months ago. The police found that the husband of Nikita's sister, along with other relatives, conspired to abduct and kill Amir.

"Three accused have been arrested, while one remains at large," DCP Pawar said.

A police team has been formed to apprehend the absconding accused, and further investigation is underway.

