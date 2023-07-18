Pune: Thirteen Arrested Under MCOCA, Police Pursue Two Fugitives | Representative Image

In a significant development, the Chikhali police have taken action against thirteen individuals involved in a murder case in Pimpri-Chinchwad under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The gang, responsible for the murder of Krishna Sonya Tapkir, had been operating in the area and attempted to mislead investigators using technicalities. However, human error in the murder case led to the arrest of eleven gang members, with two still evading capture, including the main accused's mother, who supported him in the crime.

The arrested suspects include Karan Rokade, Saurabh alias Sonya Balasaheb Pansare, Chetan Raju Kanse, Sachin Deepak Lokhande, Sachin Nitin Gaikwad, Mungya alias Rutik Ratan Rokade, Rinku Dinesh Kumar, Pritam Sonone, Ritwij Subhash Jadhav, along with two 16-year-old minors, Lata Rokhade, and Kapil Lokhande. The murder case was registered against Saurabh alias Sonya Pansare, Siddharth Kamble, Karan Rokade, and their associates for the killing of Krishna alias Sonya Tapkir during Navratri on May 22, 2023.

The mastermind behind the murder, Karan Rokade, along with Rithvik alias Mungya Ratan Rokde and Rinku Dinesh Kumar, were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border after a diligent police operation. The police managed to detain a minor involved in the crime as well. The accused were using social media calls to communicate before and after the murder, making it challenging for investigators to collect evidence against them. However, their downfall came when they required money after the murder, leading to a clue that ultimately led to their apprehension.

The gang was formerly linked to the Mahakali gang, which caused havoc in the region. After the police took stringent action against the Mahakali gang and its leader encountered the police, some members formed an independent gang called Ravana. They continued their criminal activities, involving assault, murder, and kidnapping for extortion. The recent arrests reflect the police's determination to put an end to the Ravana gang's dominance in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

All the accused are now facing action under the MCOCA as the investigation continues to locate the two remaining fugitives.

