 Pune: Thieves Steal Cash And Items Worth ₹53.13 Lakh From Mobile Store In Kothrud
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Pune: Thieves Steal Cash And Items Worth ₹53.13 Lakh From Mobile Store In Kothrud | Unsplash

Pune: A mobile shop located in the Dahanukar Colony area on Karve Road, Kothrud, was robbed on Saturday night. The thieves stole 204 mobile phones, cash, and other gadgets valued at approximately ₹53.13 lakh.

A case has been registered at the Kothrud police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence), 454 (lurking house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (mischief causing loss or damage), and 34 (criminal act committed by several persons).

The complaint regarding this theft was lodged by Gaurav Shinde, 31, a resident of Warje and the proprietor of the mobile shop. According to the complaint, the incident occurred sometime between 10:30pm on September 23 and 6:30am on September 24. Unknown individuals entered the shop during the night and stole a significant number of brand-new mobile phones, complete with their packaging, along with ₹1,63,800 in cash, resulting in a total loss of ₹53,13,292.55.

The shop's staff became aware of the theft when they opened for business on Sunday morning. Promptly, a team from the Kothrud police station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

Hemant Patil, senior police inspector at Kothrud police station, revealed, "Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that three individuals were involved in the robbery. Two of them entered the shop, while one remained in their vehicle."

