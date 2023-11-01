 Pune: THESE Four Villages In Haveli Taluka May Experience Load-Shedding From November 2-13
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Pune: THESE Four Villages In Haveli Taluka May Experience Load-Shedding From November 2-13 | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) announced on Tuesday that four villages in Haveli Taluka might experience load-shedding from November 2 to 13 due to upgrade work at the Yavat high-tension substation.

The potential load-shedding is a result of the ongoing upgrade of the transformer at the Yavat substation, increasing its capacity from 25MVA to 50MVA, as stated in an MSEDCL-issued statement.

The work is scheduled to take place between November 2 and November 13. This substation serves approximately 15,000 consumers in Uruli Kanchan, as well as Ashtapur, Hingangaon, Khamgaon Tek, and Tilekarwadi. Furthermore, it provides electricity to around 1,200 agricultural pumps in the surrounding areas. While MSEDCL is working to provide an alternative power supply to prevent load-shedding, the advisory is a precautionary measure.

The statement reads, "These areas may experience three-hour load shedding in case of unexpected spikes in demand or technical issues," and it urges citizens to cooperate during this period.

