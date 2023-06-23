Pune: Sweeper Rescued After Falling Into Hydraulic Pit In Sahakanagar |

A sweeper had a narrow escape after falling into a 15-feet pit dug for mechanical/hydraulic parking in Gyandeep Society, Sahakanagar on Friday. Tukaram Dethe, a 60-year-old resident of Chavannagar, Dhankawadi, was cleaning on the ground floor when he lost his balance and fell into the pit.

Promptly responding to the distress call, firefighters from the local fire brigade, including Sagar Devkule, Sandeep Ghadshi, Mahendra Sapkal, Shailesh Gore, Ashish Jadhav, and Vijay Waghmare, arrived at the scene. Employing a rope and chair, they successfully rescued Dethe from the pit. He was immediately rushed to Sassoon Hospital for treatment, and his condition is currently being monitored.