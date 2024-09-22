Pune: Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication Earns Prestigious 'A' Grade from NAAC |

Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication (SIMMC), operated by Suryadatta Education Foundation, has been awarded an 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in their evaluation of educational institutions. This prestigious recognition highlights Suryadatta's dedication to academic excellence and its ongoing efforts to improve quality standards.

The NAAC evaluation, conducted in the first week of September, assessed the institution's academic and administrative performance comprehensively. SIMMC earned the 'A' grade based on its effective use of curriculum, teaching, learning, assessment, research, innovation, infrastructure, student engagement, and governance.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Director of SIMMC, expressed satisfaction with the achievement, stating that the 'A' grade has boosted morale and inspired further dedication. He emphasized that the success is a testament to the hard work and commitment of faculty, staff, and students, validating their continuous pursuit of high-quality education and a dynamic learning environment.

This recognition reinforces SIMMC's standing as a leading institution in management education. The institute has consistently received platinum rankings in AICTE-CII rankings for the last six years and ranks among the top 50 B-schools. SIMMC, affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), offers full-time courses such as MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA. The institution emphasizes innovative teaching methods, research, and professional leadership development, preparing students for success in an ever-changing world.

SIMMC also offers Value Added Certification Courses aimed at fostering holistic development, 21st-century managerial and leadership skills, strong work ethics, and technological expertise, thereby enhancing employability and professional growth.

The institute runs an Innovation and Incubation Center to promote a startup culture, offering events like startup festivals, design-thinking workshops, business idea competitions, seminars, hackathons, and national and international conferences. Additionally, Centers of Excellence, including AIMA Biz Lab, Innovation Next Lab, and AI Lab, encourage research and innovation, guiding students in understanding industry trends and changes. Alumni engagement played a crucial role in this success.

The 'A' grade enables the institute to seek autonomy, allowing for the introduction of new and relevant courses under the new policy, with plans to launch these offerings in the 2025-26 academic year.

Sushama Chordiya, Vice President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, congratulated Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, the NAAC core team, management, teachers, staff, students, parents, and stakeholders, offering best wishes for continued success.