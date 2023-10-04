Pune: Suryadatta Group Of Institutes' Students, Faculty Clean Up Bavdhan |

"Cleanliness is the way to serve humanity. Therefore, it is necessary to keep the cleanliness of our mind, house, locality, city, and Vighnaharta Ganaraya should bless everyone to preserve the green environment by keeping them away from uncleanliness and stench," said Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes Pune, adding, "I also salute Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary." He was speaking at the launch of Suryadatta Group's cleanliness drive in Bavdhan.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the Suryadatta Group had organised Swachhta Week. Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff of Suryadatta Institute of Management, College of Physiotherapy and College of Pharmacy under Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences, Suryadatta College of Hotel Management and Suryadatta College of Management, Information, and Technology participated in this activity in large numbers.

The Group had taken the initiative along with its students to clean its surroundings. Over 1000 students and staff actively participated with full enthusiasm and started the procession holding the banner of the cleanliness movement.

Chordiya explained to participants of the rally, “Clean and green India is vital for realising the dream of converting this city into a really smart city. He also added that our prime responsibilities start from good habits and we must enhance them from our schooling for the cause of national growth. We should think globally by working locally."

