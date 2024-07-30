Pune: Suryadatta Education Foundation Receives 'APJ Abdul Kalam Kriyasheel Gaurav Puraskar' |

The 'APJ Abdul Kalam Kriyasheel Gaurav Puraskar' was awarded to the Suryadatta Education Foundation at the 15th All India Stri Sahitya Kala Samelan, organised in association with Swanand Mahila Sanstha and the All India Jain Conference Mahila Branch. The Founder President of Suryadatta, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordia, was felicitated by senior writer Dr Shripal Sabnis.

Other organisations honoured alongside Suryadatta Education Foundation included the Deepastambh Manobal Foundation (Jalgaon), Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Pimpri-Chinchwad Branch, Akhil Bharatiya Shree Vardhaman Jain Swadhyaya Sangh, Jain Vidya Prasarak Mandal (Chinchwad), Gautam Smriti Foundation (Pune), and Nakshatra's Dentakavyamanch.

The event, chaired by veteran writer Neelam Mangave, was held at Ga.Di.Madgulkar Sabhagruha in Nigdi.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordia expressed his gratitude, saying, "It is memorable that the Suryadatta Education Foundation received an award named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam. As a tribute to Kalam's remarkable work, an auditorium in the institute has been named after him. Suryadatta Education Foundation, which is celebrating its silver jubilee, is inspired by the mission of holistic development and education for all. In the field of education, we have introduced new faculties such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, and physiotherapy. We also engage in various community activities, including the distribution of sewing machines for women, free health camps, and the distribution of bicycles for students in remote areas."