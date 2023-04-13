Pune: Support centre for trucking community comes up at Nigdi | Sourced Photo

Pune: Bridgestone India in collaboration with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation inaugurated the Bridgestone Sarthi Support Centre and Jijau clinic at Nigdi for the physical and mental well-being of the trucking community.

The Centre was inaugurated by Shekar Singh Commissioner, PCMC and Stefano Sanchini, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Bridgestone India’s flagship project: Sarthi

Apparently, Bridgestone India’s flagship project on Road Safety and Skilling “Sarthi” for drivers, the centre is focused on their physical, mental, and behavioural health, guidance, counselling and awareness around critical issues impacting the community such as Road Safety, alcohol and substance abuse awareness sessions, HIV/AIDS and STD Awareness sessions and counselling around work-life balance. The Centre will also hold regular interactive sessions with drivers to instil and boost self-confidence amongst the community members.

“We constantly endeavour to improve lives in the mobility sector through our various programs. The trucking community is an important pillar of this sector, supporting the growth of our economy. While performing their duties, often their own needs for mental and physical well-being are unmet. This support centre is our attempt to provide an avenue for them to find solutions and guidance, thus also making their journeys on road safer. We are grateful to PCMC for extending their support for the centre.” said Stefano.

PCMC joins hands with Bridgestone

"We are happy to join hands with Bridgestone in starting the City’s first health and recreational centre for truck drivers and aligned workers in the transport field. Pimpri-Chinchwad is an industrial hub and the trucking community plays a very important role in circulating the economics of the city. Hence to pay our gratitude for their service and to take care of their physical and mental health we have come forward to join this initiative. We will extend all our support to the centre”, said Singh.

Services available

Bridgestone Sarthi Support Center and Jijau Clinic can conduct basic health and eye check-ups and has the facility of a recovery room. The Centre will also have counselling and education facilities in Alcohol and Substance Abuse and Awareness, HIV AIDS and STD Awareness and will conduct sessions to improve and ease mental health, and the confidence of truckers.

Presently the Centre can cater to the needs of 300-400 truckers a day. The Centre will also impart basic training in truck mechanics. PCMC, apart from providing space and civil support, has also extended referrals to nearby hospitals for secondary and tertiary healthcare. After the initial 3 years, the health care services will be managed by PCMC through their Jijau Clinics. Nirman Organization, a Pune-based NGO is the implementing partner, possessing a rich experience of working with unorganized sectors.

Also present on the occasion were Apurv Choubey, CHRO, Bridgestone India, PCMC officers Jitendra Wagh, Additional Commissioner PCMC, Nilkhant Poman ( IT and CSR Head ), Dr Gophane ( Additional Medical Officer Pimpri Chihcwad Municipal Corporation. Pramod Bhavsar (President, Association of Transporters, Pune) and his team of Transporters, along with the Bridgestone India Management team.