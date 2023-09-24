Pune: Sunday Sees Massive Crowd Of Devotees In City As Ganeshotsav Celebration Continues |

On the sixth day of the Ganeshotsav celebration, which coincided with a Sunday, Pune witnessed a massive influx of devotees who gathered to partake in the vibrant festivities and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The air was filled with excitement and devotion as people from far and wide joined in this grand celebration.

Mandal brings beautiful dekhavas

Pune's city mandals are renowned for their extravagant dekhavas during Ganeshotsav. This year, various mandals showcased their unique decorations, adding to the festive charm. Notable decorations included the Omkar Mahal by the Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, the Gajanan Maharaj Mandir by Chatrapati Rajaram Mandal in Sadashiv Peth, Nepal's Pashupati Nath Mandir by Shanipar Mandal, Hanuman with Sanjivani by Rameshwar Chowk Mitra Mandal, and Tulshibaug Mandal. While the Dagdusheth Mandal's theme for this year features a replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Rainfall briefly deterred the crowds

While Saturday's rainfall briefly deterred the crowds, the pause in rain saw a surge in visitors to Pune. Devotees flocked to the popular Dagdusheth Temple, forming long queues to offer their prayers and seek divine blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Pune has always been a focal point for Ganeshotsav celebrations, and this year was no exception. The atmosphere was a blend of tradition, fervor, and spirituality as devotees came together to joyously celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Crowd for 5 revered Ganeshas

In addition to the Dagdusheth Temple, substantial footfalls were observed at all five revered Ganeshas and Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Ganesha, which garnered significant popularity among devotees.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commences on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of 'Bhadrapada,' started on September 19 this year. This auspicious festival began with 'Chaturthi' and will conclude on 'Anantha Chaturdashi.'

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is marked by grandeur in Pune, Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra, attracting lakhs of devotees who converge into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. During this festive period, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals to participate in the festivities.

