Pune: Sugar Commissioner Orders Recovery Of Unpaid FRP In State From 31 Cooperatives | PTI

A startling revelation has emerged as farmers have been left in the lurch without receiving their Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for the past three years. The Sugar Commissionerate has now issued an order to rectify this situation, directing the concerned Collectors to collect the outstanding FRP from 31 cooperatives and private factories spread across 15 districts in the state, amounting to a staggering Rs 1,483.80 crores.



This issue has drawn significant attention, particularly due to the involvement of these factories with political leaders. The list of political figures connected to these factories includes BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde, BJP MP from Sangli Sanjaykaka Patil, Congress MLA Sangram Thopte from Pune, Amarsingh Pandit from Gevrai, Vikramsinh Pachpute (son of former minister Babanrao Pachpute), Pragya Munde, and MLA Makarand Patil from Satara.



The directive from the Sugar Commissionerate grants the District Collectors the authority to take actions necessary to recover the FRP, such as seizing the factory's assets, locking the facility, and preventing the release of sugar until the outstanding payments are settled.

