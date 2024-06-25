Pune Students Protest At Collector's Office, Demand Scrapping Of NTA Over NEET-UG, UGC-NET Row (VIDEO) | Ankit Shukla

Members of various student organisations such as the University Student Struggle Action Committee, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Republican Yuva Morcha, Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Republican Bahujan Student Council (A), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Post Graduate Association, and the New Students and Youth Federation (NSYF) protested in front of the Pune District Collector's Office against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and irregularities in NEET-UG.

Watch Video:

During the protest, students highlighted numerous incidents of exam paper leaks over the past year. They demanded the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting these competitive exams, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Slogans like "NTA scrap zalach pahije, zalach pahije zalach pahije", "Shikshan mantryani rajinama dilach pahije, dilach pahije dilach pahije", and more were heard.

Rahul Sasane, President of the University Student Struggle Action Committee, told The Free Press Journal, "The NET exam, which saw approximately 11 lakh applications and 9 lakh students appeared, was abruptly called off, causing significant academic and financial distress to students. We are demanding the immediate shutdown of the NTA and a thorough investigation of its officers by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)."

Niharika Bhosale of NSYF added, "A compensation of ₹500 per student affected by the UGC-NET cancellation should be given. Additionally, the Union Minister of Education should resign."

Somnath Nirmal of NSUI further stated, "We will continue our fight until our demands are fulfilled and the integrity of the examinations is restored."