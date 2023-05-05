Pune: Stories Homes launches its second showroom in city |

Stories Homes, one of India's largest lifestyle destinations, has opened its second showroom in Pune. The store, located at Phoenix Market City in Vimannagar, promises a complete retail experience to transform living spaces into dream homes. The 11000 sq. ft. space offers a wide range of lifestyle products, including living, bedroom, dining, outdoor, home wares, home decor, wall decor, furniture accents and more. Stories Homes caters to a diverse clientele, from homeowners to architects.

The showroom was jointly inaugurated by Architecture Ashwin Lovekar, Anjali Lovekar, partners and principal architects at Lovekar Design Associates, in the presence of the Stories managing team, including Rajan Narayanan, CEO, Sahir KP, Founder, Abdul Nazeer KP, Managing Director, Firozlal TK, Director, and Mohammed Bhasil, Director.

Thrilled to open our second showroom in Pune: CEO of Stories Global Homes

Rajan Narayanan, CEO of Stories Global Homes Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to open our second showroom in Pune's affluent Viman Nagar neighbourhood. Pune has emerged as one of the most promising markets for home and furniture design over the years. Customers will be able to choose value for money products from a wide selection of furniture, home goods, decor, and furnishings at the store. We address a customer's furniture needs solely from the standpoint of offering decor solutions for the entire home, as opposed to taking a traditional 'furniture store' approach. We believe there will be a high level of acceptance from our esteemed customers in this city with a fair understanding of customer tastes."

With over 15 years of experience, Stories Homes has been redefining personal spaces by creatively and imaginatively bringing world-class furniture and home accessories to every standard of living. The collection brings a fresh perspective to design to suit the multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, globe-trotting new generation.

Stories Homes currently has showrooms in Trivandrum, Kochi, Kannur, Calicut, Pune, and Bengaluru.