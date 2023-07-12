Pune: Spate of Housebreakings Plague City; Residents Fearful As Thieves Target Residential Societies

Pune: Spate of Housebreakings Plague Pune; Residents Fearful As Thieves Target Residential Societies | Representative image

In a series of housebreakings has recently struck various neighbourhoods across Pune, leaving residents anxious and concerned for their safety. The burglaries, which occurred in areas such as Dhankawadi, Aundh, Mundhwa, Loni Kalbhor, Yevlewadi, and Vishrantwadi, have resulted in substantial losses for the victims, with thieves making off with a total sum of 22 lakhs.

One such incident unfolded in Dhankawadi, where thieves forcibly broke into the residence of Siddharth Milind Potnis (46) after tampering with the lock. Potnis promptly lodged a complaint at the Sahkar Nagar Police Station. The burglars seized a significant amount of cash, totaling 4 lakhs 33 thousand, along with jewellery valued at 3 lakhs 95 thousand, and silverware from a cupboard. Police Sub-Inspector Khandagale has taken charge of the investigation.

In Aundh, another targeted locality, the lock of Sandhya Dinesh Kher's (55) flat was tampered with, granting the thieves access to her home. They absconded with jewellery and silverware worth 1 lakh 90 thousand from a cupboard. Meanwhile, in Mundhwa, thieves set their sights on a bungalow, pilfering jewellery worth 5 lakhs. Mohit Sanjay Agarwal (25) promptly filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Thieves Target Homes and Temple, Jewellery and Cash Stolen

The Loni Kalbhor area fell victim to a similar crime spree, with jewellery of undisclosed value being stolen. Kalpesh Ram Adhav (30) alerted the authorities, prompting an investigation led by Police Sub-Inspector Dhaygude.

In Kondhwa, situated within a residential society, thieves broke into a flat and managed to pilfer jewellery worth 1 lakh 72 thousand from a cupboard. In the same society, another flat was targeted, resulting in the theft of jewellery worth 20,000 rupees. Rameshwar Kisanrao Savargavi reported the incident to the Kondhwa Police Station.

Further compounding the distressing trend, in the Vishrantwadi area's Tingre Nagar, thieves forcibly accessed a Ganesha temple and looted 12,000 rupees from a donation box. Police Sub-Inspector Chavan has been assigned to investigate the case.