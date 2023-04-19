Pune: Southern Star AWWA spreads compassion and cheer at Paraplegic Rehab Centre in Kirkee | Southern Command INDIAN ARMY

In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and solidarity, the Ex-Officio Regional President of Southern Star Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Subeena Arora along with students and families visited the Paraplegic Rehab Centre in Kirkee (Khadki) on Wednesday.



The visitors shared some joyful moments with the residents of the centre and gifted them consumer durables. The residents, in turn, mesmerized the visitors with their unique talents in mouth painting.



The Paraplegic Rehab Centre is a well-known rehabilitation centre for defence personnel who suffered from spinal cord injuries while serving the Nation. The main aim of this centre is to provide good aftercare and rehabilitation of personnel of the Defence Forces of India who are medically boarded

Ex-officio Regional President #SouthernStar, #AWWA along with students & families visited Paraplegic Rehab Centre, #Kirkee. The visitors shared joyful moments with residents & gifted consumer durables. The #MouthPaintings displayed by the residents mesmerised the visitors#WeCare pic.twitter.com/ySXodZ9FuE — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) April 19, 2023

During the visit, the visitors were also treated to a showcase of the residents' remarkable talent in mouth painting. The paintings, created using only the mouth and teeth, were a testament to the strength of the human spirit in overcoming adversity. The visitors were spellbound by the intricate details and vivid colours of the paintings, which reflected the residents' creativity and imagination.