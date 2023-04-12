Pune: Siddharth Shirole holds meeting with PMC chief

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Wednesday held a meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikram Kumar and other senior officials seeking resolution of issues in his constituency and Pune city.
In the meeting, he discussed the various projects underway / pending issues for Pune City and in the Shivajinagar constituency including water hyacinth, e-toilets maintenance, road maintenance, and 24x7 water supply.
Several e-toilets in the city have been closed due to a lack of maintenance. Last month, Shirole had highlighted the issue of traffic in the city especially on the Ganeshkhind Road.
