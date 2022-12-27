Pune: Shocking! 13-year-old raped by businessman on pretext of ‘film audition’

Image for representational purpose | File photo

Pune: Police officials here said that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a businessman from city' Chakan area. The businessmen, as per the police, raped the minor after promising to give her an opportunity in the film industry and calling her for an ‘audition’.

Early on December 24, the Pune Rural Police registered a first information report (FIR) in this case at a police station under their jurisdiction. The FIR was registered hours after the girl’s parents approached the police.

Businessman from Chakan, knows victim's father: Police

Senior police officer with Pune Rural police, as per The Indian Express, said: “The accused is a businessman from the Chakan area and knows the father of the girl. A few months ago, when the girl’s parents had gone to meet him to talk about some issue related to business, the girl had accompanied them."

“While speaking to the businessman, the girl had told him about her interest in pursuing a career in films. The accused claimed to have contacts in the film industry and promised to help her get a break. He said that she would have to give auditions,” he went on to add.

Accused booked under POCSO act

“According to the complaint, the accused called the girl on the pretext of taking her audition and raped her – once in June, and one-and-a-half months ago – at different locations. After the parents of the girl approached the police recently, an FIR was registered and a manhunt has been launched for the businessman,” the police official said.

A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer, informing about the offences in the FIR, said: “A case under Indian Penal Code Section 376 pertaining to rape and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and a search is being conducted for the accused businessman."