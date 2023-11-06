 Pune Shocker: Man Enters House On Pretext Of Giving Keys, Molests 10-Year-Old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: Man Enters House On Pretext Of Giving Keys, Molests 10-Year-Old Girl

Pune Shocker: Man Enters House On Pretext Of Giving Keys, Molests 10-Year-Old Girl

The incident took place on November 1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Man Enters House On Pretext Of Giving Keys, Molests 10-Year-Old Girl |

A ten-year-old girl was molested by a man who visited her home under the pretext of giving terrace keys. A case has been registered at the Sinhagad Road Police Station in connection with this incident.

The accused has been identified as Shivaji Mahipati Kondekar (55, a resident of Cross Over County, Dhayari). The victim's mother filed a complaint in this case.

The incident took place on November 1.

Read Also
PHOTOS: From Akash Kandils To Crackers, Pune Markets Set For Diwali
article-image

According to the available information, Kondekar coerced the girl into opening the door by claiming to give the keys. Once inside the house, he kissed her on the cheek. Despite her protests, he continued his inappropriate actions. The victim reported the incident to her mother, leading to the registration of a case under sections 354 and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The investigation is ongoing.

Read Also
FC Road, Clover Centre To Tulsibaug: Photos Of Top Street Shopping Places In Pune
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 2)

PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 2)

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gunthewari Property Owners Seek Concession, Present Memorandum To Ambadas...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gunthewari Property Owners Seek Concession, Present Memorandum To Ambadas...

Maratha Reservation: Special Cell Established To Scrutinise, Distribute Maratha-Kunbi Certificates...

Maratha Reservation: Special Cell Established To Scrutinise, Distribute Maratha-Kunbi Certificates...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Multiple Victims Defrauded Of ₹1.50 Crore With Sham 60% Profit Promise...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Multiple Victims Defrauded Of ₹1.50 Crore With Sham 60% Profit Promise...