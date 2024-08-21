 Pune Shocker! Girl Among Four Minors Booked for Sexual Abuse of Female Friend
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Pune Shocker! Girl Among Four Minors Booked for Sexual Abuse of Female Friend | Representational Image

The Pune police on Wednesday booked four minors, including a girl, for allegedly sexually abusing their 13-year-old female friend and detained two of them, a police official said.

"In the first incident, one of the male juveniles, despite knowing that the victim is minor, allegedly established forceful relations," said a police official.

In the second incident, the accused girl took her female friend to the house of one of the boys where a second minor allegedly sexually abused her, while the third juvenile recorded the assault on his phone, the official said.

Police on Wednesday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Two of the three accused boys were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, he added. 

