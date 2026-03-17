Pune Shocker: Class 10 Student Attacked With Koyta Inside SSC Exam Hall In Junnar | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A Class 10 student was attacked with a koyta inside a Maharashtra State Board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam hall in Otur village in Junnar Tehsil of Pune District on Monday morning. It triggered panic at the exam centre. The student survived after blocking a blow aimed at his neck with his hand.

The incident took place around 10:35 am at Shri Sant Gadge Maharaj Vidyalaya, which is hosting students from multiple schools for the board exams. Police have detained a minor accused, said to be a Class 11 student, along with four others. The weapon used in the attack has been seized.

According to police reports, the attack is suspected to be linked to an old dispute between the students.

School authorities said the injured student suffered a hand injury and was given immediate medical treatment. He was later provided a writer and allowed to complete his exam.

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The sudden attack caused chaos at the centre. The principal said staff rushed to the classroom after the incident and brought the situation under control.

The injured student has claimed that the same group had earlier tried to attack him on 6th March. However, the school principal said no such incident was recorded in CCTV footage, and no complaint was received at that time.

Officials said the exam centre is large and handles students from 13 schools. At the time of the incident, no staff member was present inside that particular classroom.

Following the incident, the school has decided to tighten security. Hall tickets will now be checked at the main gate before allowing students to enter.

Police said further investigation is underway.