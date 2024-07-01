Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Illegal Hoardings In Assembly (WATCH VIDEO)...

Siddharth Shirole | Facebook

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole raised the issue of illegal hoardings during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Today, I raised a crucial issue during the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly and brought to the notice of the government the alarming rate of accidents being caused by… pic.twitter.com/eEDA6HYh4O — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) July 1, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "It is imperative to hold accountable those who compromise public safety for personal gain. Today, I raised a crucial issue during the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly and brought to the government's notice the alarming rate of accidents caused by illegal hoardings. Despite the government's clear and stringent regulations on hoardings, including specific height and width requirements, there has been blatant disregard for these rules. The failure to enforce these regulations properly, often due to collusion between certain officials and hoarding owners, has led to numerous preventable accidents."

He added, "I strongly demanded that the government not only enforce these hoarding regulations rigorously but also conduct regular and thorough audits. It is imperative to hold accountable those who compromise public safety for personal gain. We must ensure that these accidents stop, and the safety of our citizens is prioritised above all else."

This comes in the aftermath of the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse on May 13, which claimed the lives of 17 people and injured 74 others.