 Pune: Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe Returns To Pawar Camp
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
In a significant turn of events, Amol Kolhe, the Lok Sabha member from Shirur representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has returned to the Pawar camp after being present at Raj Bhavan a day earlier. Kolhe took to Twitter on Monday to express his loyalty, stating, "Sometimes the head makes a mistake, but the heart never."

His tweet garnered attention and was retweeted by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, who welcomed Kolhe back into the party fold, proclaiming, "One warrior returns to camp."

Amol Kolhe, an actor-turned-politician, currently serves as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Shirur in Pune district. In the 2014 Indian General Election, he campaigned for the Shiv Sena but later joined the Nationalist Congress Party in February 2019. In the subsequent 2019 Indian General Election, he emerged victorious, defeating Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil of the Shiv Sena, securing his position as a Member of Parliament from Shirur.

Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Holds Talks with PMC Commissioner To Address Issues In Hadapsar Constituency
