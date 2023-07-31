Pune: Shirole Vasti Residents Continue to Await Promised Homes; Threaten Protest |

Shivaji Nagar MLA Sidharth Shirole on Sunday met residents of the Shirole Vasti in Shivajinagar, who have been relocated as part of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project. He interacted with the residents to learn more about their various concerns and issues and directed the concerned authorities to take prompt action and address their problems effectively.

For seven long years, the residents have been left in a state of limbo, without proper housing or adequate temporary arrangements. Despite numerous verbal and written assurances from developer between 2017 and June 2023, the beneficiaries are yet to receive their promised homes.

Currently, the affected citizens are residing in Aundh transit accommodations, but even there, they face difficulties due to inadequate facilities. Shirole conducted an inspection after the persistent appeals from the residents. During the inspection, he noticed the negligence of the SRA department and immediately informed the concerned officer, Dinesh Gatane, about the situation.

The building premises are affected by water inundation, leading to unpleasant odors and health issues for the residents. Moreover, the lack of clean water in the tanks poses additional challenges for women in the community. Problems like garbage, poor sanitation, absence of elevators, and inadequate transportation facilities have left the residents frustrated, prompting them to express their grievances to MLA Siddharth Shirole.

The residents demanded that their problems be addressed urgently. They also requested a travel allowance of 5000 per month for each family until they receive their promised homes. Furthermore, they called for the expedited allocation of the houses. If their demands are not met, they threatened to halt ongoing work and protest in front of the SRA office.

The residents, including Sameer Dhok, Nikhil Nimbalkar, Sagar Bhujbal, Ganesh Mane, Chanda Paigude, Shilpa Marne, Sunita Peder, Ananta Kunjir, Mahesh Mane, and other women, have voiced their plea for immediate resolution to the long-standing struggle for proper housing and living conditions.

