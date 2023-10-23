Pune: SG Kolte Named PMPML CMD, Replacing Sachindra Pratap Singh |

In a surprising turn of events, Sachindra Pratap Singh, who assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) just three months ago, has been transferred to the Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities (Divyang Kalyan Vibhag) in Pune on Monday. SG Kolte has taken over as the new CMD of PMPML. This unexpected development has raised eyebrows within the administrative circles of Pune.

Kolte currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) and is also the CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Pune.

Before assuming the role of CEO at SRA in Pune, Kolte served as the CEO of Osmanabad Zila Parishad.

