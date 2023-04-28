Pune: Seminar at MCCIA highlights importance of Polymers in defence industry

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture in Pune hosted a Seminar-Exhibition on Polymers and Advanced Materials in Defence on Friday. The experts in the field emphasized the significant role polymers have been playing in defence and aerospace for many years.

Dr Sunil Bhagwat, Director of IISER Pune, spoke about the evolution of polymers and the necessary steps to enable their large-scale usage. He emphasized the need for tie-ups between the defence services and private industry, as well as marketing assurance to help businesses venture into this field.

Keynote speaker Dr S Radhakrishnan, Professor Emeritus & Director of R&D at MIT Pune, discussed the various applications of polymers in defence, as well as their requirements in energy, transport, environment, health, food, and electronics. He also highlighted that polymers themselves don't pollute.

The Chief Guest, Major Gen RS Sundaram, SM, VSM MG EME, HQ Southern Command, addressed the audience and expressed eagerness to collaborate with the industry. The event showcased the importance of polymers and advanced materials in the defence sector and facilitated interactions between experts and businesses.

