 Pune: Self-drive car rental services in city by Car Karlo Mobility
Pune: Self-drive car rental services in city by Car Karlo Mobility

Pune: Self-drive car rental services in city by Car Karlo Mobility

According to Vikash Kumar Banerjee, CEO of Car Karlo, "India's self-drive rental vehicle market has huge growth potential, and we see that the market is still in its early stages."

Updated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Pune: Self-drive car rental services in city by Car Karlo Mobility |

Car Karlo Mobility Technologies LLP announced the launch of its self-drive car rental services in Pune. Car Karlo, a Pune-based company, is entering the high-growth Indian car rental market with the launch of its seamless car rental booking website and mobile app. Customers in Pune can now book a car online by visiting www.carkarlo.in or by downloading the Car Karlo Android app from the Google Play Store.

According to Vikash Kumar Banerjee, CEO of Car Karlo, "India's self-drive rental vehicle market has huge growth potential, and we see that the market is still in its early stages."

Opportunity for new entrants

Even though several online car rentals businesses, such as Zoomcar, Revv, Carzonrent, Myles, and Ola Rentals, have gained significant traction in this space, there is still a huge opportunity for new entrants to build a strong vehicle/car rental start-up with specific use cases and vehicle categories.

Furthermore, Vikash stated, "With an increase in millennial population, improved road connectivity, growth in local tourism, technological advancements, and changing travel and spending behaviors in customers, we see a huge market that would open up in the coming years, and we plan to quickly expand our services to other metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India while adding more modes of transport."

Car Karlo is a mobility technology company started in 2022 by serial entrepreneurs Vikash Kumar Banerjee, Habib Shaikh, and Anantkumar Malikaveetil. Car Karlo started as a bootstrapped venture with its asset-light, technology-backed business model, which quickly gained recognition from the start-up ecosystem. The firm recently received seed funding from the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. Their services are currently available in Pune, and the company plans to expand to other metropolises in India.

