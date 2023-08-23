Pune Schools Celebrate as Chandrayaan-3 Triumphs |

Emotions reached their peak on Wednesday evening as chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" filled the electrified auditorium of Deccan Education Society's New English School on Tilak Road in Pune. The occasion was the live screening of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing, and the atmosphere was charged with excitement. The students, eagerly awaiting this historic moment, mirrored the sentiments of millions across India.



As the Chandrayaan's module approached the lunar surface, one student from New English School was so overwhelmed with happiness that tears filled her eyes. When the Free Press Journal approached her for a reaction to this milestone, she was left speechless.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg). The 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 p.m., as planned earlier, and ended at 6.05 p.m. with the lander touching down on the lunar soil.



In the midst of the celebration, a spirited Class 9 NCC cadet from the Deccan Education Society Institute shared his enthusiasm. He distributed sweets to mark the occasion and declared, "It's a proud moment for us, and I am greatly inspired by this mission's success. It motivates me to aspire to become a scientist." When asked about his role model, he promptly responded, "S. Somanath, the director of ISRO."



Teachers at the institute played a pivotal role, in educating students about the significance of this space mission. Dr Arun Dengele, a history teacher, explained that the purpose behind the screening was to motivate students, with the hope that some would be inspired to pursue careers in science, a source of great pride for the school.

Celebration at Jnana Prabodhini Prashala

Pride was palpable in the voice of Varad Rasal, a seventh-grade student at Jnana Prabodhini Prashala. He exclaimed, "This successful mission fills us with pride. India can now compete with the US and China in space technology." Students from the school returned after regular hours to witness this historic moment, organized by alumni.



Amid the jubilant celebrations, Omprakash Eknath Shinde, a UPSC aspirant at Jnana Prabodhini Competitive Aptitude Nurturance Centre, shared his thoughts. He remarked, "ISRO's efforts deserve commendation. Four years ago, the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges, but now, four years later, ISRO has achieved a significant milestone."



Dr Arun Dengele summed up the sentiment by saying, "This is a moment of immense pride, showcasing India's strength to the world."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)